Too many aspirants pose selection headache for Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress is grappling with the challenging task of shortlisting candidates for the upcoming MLAs quota MLC elections. With a surge of aspirants vying for nominations, the selection process has become a tightrope walk for AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Senior leaders tasked with shortlisting candidates are under significant pressure as they must weigh multiple factors, including caste representation, youth inclusion, and rewarding party loyalists. The process has sparked intense lobbying, particularly from OBC leaders who feel they were sidelined in the distribution of MLA tickets and nominated posts.

Leaders from the Munnuru Kapu, Yadav, Mudiraj and Goud communities are seeking MLC nominations. Prominent Munnuru Kapu leaders like V Hanumantha Rao and Mahesh Kongala are urging the party to address their community’s under-representation, especially compared to the BRS, which they claim is more inclusive.

For the Yadav community, TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav and Charan Koushik Yadav are among those lobbying for a nomination. However, with Anil Kumar Yadav already nominated to the Rajya Sabha, leaders from other OBC groups are opposing Anjan Kumar Yadav’s candidacy.

State Mahila Congress chief too eyes nomination

Meanwhile, former MP Madhu Yaskhi and other Goud leaders are making a case for their inclusion. However, their prospects appear dim, as B Mahesh Kumar Goud, belonging to their community, has already been appointed as TPCC president and is also an MLC.

The Mudiraj community is also in the race, though their chances seem limited. Makthal MLA Vakaati Srihari, a Mudiraj leader, is expected to join the state Cabinet, potentially reducing the community’s representation in the MLC nominations. State Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao is another aspirant from this group.

Within the Reddy community, senior leaders like T Jeevan Reddy and G Chinna Reddy are vying for nominations. Jeevan Reddy, a sitting MLC, is seeking re-nomination based on a prior party promise.