BRS Leader KT Rama Rao accuses Telangana govt of selling lands, reckless borrowing to fund deficits

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress is unable to govern the state without selling government lands, BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed it was attempting to sell valuable lands in Hyderabad dirt cheap to raise Rs 30,000 crore.

The former minister pointed out that auctioning lands already mortgaged to banks was a clear sign of the government’s bankrupt policies. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of going back on his promise made in the Assembly that the 400 acres of land in Gachibowli would not be sold.

The chief minister is changing his colours faster than a chameleon, he added. Rama Rao demanded that Revanth issue a public apology for “deceiving” the Assembly.

Due to incoherent policies like HYDRAA and Musi demolitions, state’s revenue has dwindled, forcing the government to sell public lands to generate income. It reflects the deplorable state of Revanth’s administration, he said.

The BRS leader alleged that Revanth who once criticised BRS for taking loans, made borrowing his ultimate goal since taking over as the CM. He alleged that in just 15 months, the Congress government borrowed over Rs 1.65 lakh crore. “Despite borrowing lakhs of crores, this government failed to implement even a single scheme,” he alleged.

The BRS leader remarked that Telangana, a role model for the nation under KCR’s leadership, had been pushed into regression in just 15 months by an incompetent CM like Revanth.

He accused the Congress of making baseless allegations on loans in the past but now borrowing recklessly, asserting that the people of Telangana are witnessing the grand old party’s deceitful nature.