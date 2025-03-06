Telangana cabinet likely to approve BC, SC quota bill

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet at the Secretariat on Thursday, March 6, and discuss some crucial issues.

Chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Cabinet meeting is likely to discuss enhancing reservations for Backward Classes and subclassification of Scheduled Castes.

Government sources said that the Cabinet is likely to discuss increasing reservations for BCs in political bodies, education and employment. It may be mentioned here that the state government has been mulling tabling two bills on raising reservations for BCs to 42 per cent. The Cabinet is likely to make a decision in this regard.

They disclosed that the government is likely to introduce two bills, one enhancing political reservations for BCs and the other bill for increasing reservations for BCs in education and employment. The two bills, if cleared by the Cabinet, will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session, which is likely to commence from March 9.

The sources disclosed that the department concerned may place the draft SC subclassification bill before the state Cabinet for its approval.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is also likely to decide on issuing new ration cards. Sources said that the Cabinet is likely to give its nod to issue the ration cards from Ugadi onwards.

It is also likely to discuss amending the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Act. The amendment, if implemented, will extend the jurisdiction of the HMDA up to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Sources indicated that the Cabinet is likely to discuss the creation of Future City Development Authority. The proposed authority will oversee the development of the Future City as part of expanding Hyderabad city.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the creation of a Yadagirigutta Temple Board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board. The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the proposed Tourism and Mining policies and guidelines for Bhu Bharathi.