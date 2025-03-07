AICC secretaries assess performance of Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: Following the directives of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC secretaries Vishunath and Viswanath held meetings with select Congress leaders, including MLAs, MLCs, DCC presidents and spokespersons, at the Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

According to sources, the AICC secretaries assessed the party’s position at the district level and sought inputs on necessary changes to improve performance. They also collected the opinion of leaders regarding the overhaul of the PCC formation.

MLAs Nayini Rajender Reddy, Dr Vamshi Krishna and Vedma Bojju, MLCs Baswaraju Saraiah and Balmuri Venkat, and several spokespersons participated in one-on-one discussions. Some leaders reportedly expressed interest in being accommodated in the Cabinet or as working presidents within the party. Aspirants for MLC positions and district-level leadership roles also conveyed their requests for elevation in the next committee.

The AICC secretaries also interacted with senior party members who have been with the party for over a decade and did not switch affiliations after the formation of Telangana. Several such leaders sought consideration for MLC or nominated posts, particularly those who did not receive Assembly tickets in the last elections.

Incidentally, former MP and actress Vijayashanti met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Thursday. Sources said that she requested an MLC post and reminded the leadership of her contributions to the party, highlighting that she did not contest the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.