HYDERABAD: A report by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has raised concerns over the structural stability of the Srisailam Dam, warning that it may be at risk of sliding if corrective measures are not taken.

A panel of experts (PoE) conducted a study in February 2024 and identified a major scour near the dam — in the plunge pool — which could lead to retrogression towards the structure, posing a threat to its stability.

“The deep scour near the dam has the tendency to induce retrogression towards the dam, posing a danger to its stability if left unattended,” the report said.

The deep scour has been observed in the plunge pool of the dam, with the deepest part located between 50 m and 220 m from the apron. Bed levels in this area vary from 122 m to 125 m, with maximum scouring noted between Gates No. 7 and 10. The erosion has resulted in a large, bowl-shaped ditch 38 m deep from the apron level, raising concerns over its impact on the dam’s foundation.

The NDSA recommended that officials prepare an emergency action plan at the earliest; however, there has been no action till date. The 32-page report, which was kept confidential by the Andhra Pradesh government for a year, was made available on Thursday when the NDSA held an emergency meeting with AP and Telangana officials on the safety of the dam.

The PoE report highlighted that several drainage holes in the foundation gallery were blocked, leading to an increase in uplift pressure. The seepage in the foundation gallery is significant and a cause of concern.

NDSA has suggestions to minimise risk to dam

The NDSA suggested that the project authorities remove the rubber tube and allow free drainage of water from drainage pipes. “Seepage shall be measured at various levels, including full reservoir level (FRL). The damaged portion of the floor and staircases in the foundation gallery shall be repaired,” the report said, suggesting that due care be taken to avoid excessive pressure on the concrete and foundations.

The report also advised analysis of the seepage water’s chemical composition and mineralogical properties to assess any impact on the dam’s integrity.