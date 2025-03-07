Weather fluctuations in Telangana bring hot days, cold nights

HYDERABAD: The state is experiencing fluctuating weather patterns, with hot days and chilly nights as maximum and minimum temperatures continue to vary significantly.

Daytime temperatures are nearing 40°C, while minimum temperatures in some areas have dropped below 10°C.

According to the TGDPS, Khammam recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 39.3°C, while Karwan in Hyderabad saw a peak of 37.6°C on Wednesday. On the other hand, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9.8°C, as per IMD data.

The IMD stated that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3°C below normal for the next two days, followed by a gradual rise of 2-3°C. Earlier, the IMD had predicted heatwave conditions in March due to a sharp rise in temperatures. However, western disturbances in northern India have led to an unexpected but temporary drop in temperatures.

Drop in humidity

Humidity levels have also decreased, with relative humidity in the city dropping to 23%, leading to dry weather, which is expected to persist for the next seven days.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience a partly cloudy sky, with misty or hazy conditions likely during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33°C and 17°C, respectively. Surface winds will be northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 4-8 kmph.