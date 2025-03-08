Telangana government to hold key meeting with all party MPs

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to hold an all-party meeting with MPs at 11 am on Saturday, at the Praja Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will chair the meeting while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest. Vikramarka personally telephoned all the MPs from the state, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Bandi Sanjay, to invite them to the meeting.

Sources said that it is highly unlikely that the BJP leaders will accept the invitation.

During the meeting, the discussions will focus on various unresolved issues concerning the state pending with the Union government. The objective is to ensure that the MPs raise these issues in Parliament and with the Union government on behalf of the state.