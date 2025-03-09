Centre more committed to Telangana's development than ruling Congress: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Centre was more committed to Telangana’s development than the ruling Congress.

Speaking to media at the BJP state office here, he dismissed as “false propaganda” the state government’s claim that the Centre had neglected the state’s projects.

He said: “I have discussed with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari about the RRR project. He told me that only a tripartite agreement remains pending, which is expected to be finalised soon. Kishan also pointed out that the Centre has completed 10 NHs in Telangana. After the conclusion of the present Budget session, they will be inaugurated.”

Kishan announced that the Centre had consented to bear 50% of the cost of the land acquisition for the northern part of the RRR. He urged the state government to expedite land acquisition for flyover constructions, noting that several road projects are delayed due to incomplete land acquisition processes.

He said that once the BHEL flyover is in place, there would be signal-free travel on the Hyderabad-Mumbai national highway, besides spurring industrial growth. He flagged pending land acquisition issues between Jangaon and Duddeda and urged the state government to resolve them promptly.

The Union minister criticised the Congress party for trying to paint the Centre as one that was stalling the execution of several projects in the state. He said the BJP-led NDA at the Centre is more committed to the state’s development than the Congress.