Two dead, three injured as car crashes into lorry on NH 65 in Nalgonda due to fog

NALGONDA: Two people died and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a stationary lorry, reportedly due to reduced visibility because of fog, on National Highway 65 at Lingottam village, Narkatpally mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Praveen (35) and Saigoud (27), both residents of Alwal, Hyderabad. The injured were rushed to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Narkatpally.

Police said that the mishap happened when the lorry, parked on the highway for a tea break, was hit by the driver of the speeding car, who did not notice the vehicle due to poor visibility.

Narkatpally sub-inspector (SI) Kranti Kumar said that the families of the deceased have been informed about the accident.

This tragic incident highlights the risks posed by dense fog on national highways, especially during the early morning hours, urging authorities to focus on safety measures and raising awareness among drivers about the dangers of reduced visibility because of fog.