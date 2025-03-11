42 people from Telangana rescued from Thai cyber cafes

HYDERABAD: As many as 42 persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were among the 540 people rescued from Thailand, stated the Union Home Ministry on Monday.

These people were repatriated to the homeland with the intervention of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. These victims had gone abroad for jobs but were trapped in cyber fraud cafés in Thailand where they were held captives and forced to commit cyber crimes.

According to a release from Sanjay’s office, the authorities identified a total of 540 victims, including 42 from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Two flights, each carrying 270 people, were arranged for their return. It further read that they were taken to Mae Sot, Thailand, from where they were being flown to Delhi. The first flight with 270 people took off on Monday, while the second one is scheduled for Tuesday departure, it added.

“The case came to light when Madhukar Reddy, a young man from Rangapet village, Telangana, was reported to be trapped in one such café. Immediately, Bandi Sanjay Kumar took action, writing to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and alerting diplomatic offices in Myanmar and Thailand. In response, the Myanmar government deployed its army to rescue the captives,” the statement read.