Governor Jishnu Dev Varma envisions Kondaparthy as model rural hub

MULUGU: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed his vision to develop Kondaparthy village into a model rural hub, akin to Amul in Gujarat. On Tuesday, he inaugurated an Anganwadi centre building, oversaw the installation of seven borewells and launched solar panels to provide electricity in Kondaparthy.

Kondaparthy village, located in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district, was adopted by the Governor in August 2024. The village, home to 290 residents, has been provided with essential amenities through an investment of Rs 1.47 crore.

Speaking to the media, the Governor emphasised the Union government’s commitment to the Viksit Bharat programme, which allocated funds for the all-round development of the villages. He highlighted that the state government is actively implementing this initiative.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader, he noted that several schemes, including Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, are fostering rural development across the country.

He further stated that `70 lakh had been spent on purchasing machinery for production of spices in Kondaparthy. Additionally, sewing machines have been provided to support the local production of school uniforms. He expressed confidence that Kondaparthy would gain national recognition, just as Amul did in the dairy sector, by becoming a hub for locally made products.

Highlighting the significance of tribal welfare, the Governor noted that he, along with President Droupadi Murmu and Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka, belongs to the same community and understands the challenges faced by underdeveloped villages.

He noted that the government would facilitate market access for Kondaparthy’s products and urged customers to support these rural initiatives. He also stressed the importance of preserving tribal culture and history while ensuring education, healthcare, and economic growth through government schemes.

Later, Varma visited Medaram village and offered prayers to the tribal goddess Sammakka-Sarlamma. He also commended Mulugu District Collector Divakara TS for his proactive efforts in the village’s development.