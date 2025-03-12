Minister Sridhar Babu counters KTR’s TDR charges with pointed queries

HYDERABAD: Countering BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s charges that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was “orchestrating” a Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam in the city, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday wondered how anyone could talk about irregularities when no TDRs were given by the Congress government.

Sridhar Babu was speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 41.1 crore in Uppal Circle of LB Nagar Zone along with MLC P Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Dismissing Rama Rao’s allegations as false, he said: “BRS leaders are levelling false accusations against the Congress government. They are alleging a scam in a scheme that is yet to be launched.”

“You are spreading misinformation on the TDR issue. Have you forgotten that several irregularities related to TDR took place during your (BRS) tenure,” Sridhar Babu asked Rama Rao.

“KTR should speak on how many of their people benefited from the TDR scheme during their regime,” the minister added.

Stating that “praja palana” (people’s governance) was prioritising the creation of infrastructure and basic amenities, he said: “On one hand, our government is trying to get the state’s bankrupt economy back on track while on the other, it is focusing on development and welfare of the people.”

New IT corridor between Uppal and Ghatkesar

The minister, meanwhile, said that the Uppal-Narapally elevated corridor works will be completed on a war footing.

“A new IT corridor will be developed between Uppal and Ghatkesar. Metro rail corridors will be extended to all corners of Hyderabad. Besides rejuvenating the Musi river, the problems of the people of Musi catchment area will also be resolved,” he said.