Two women journalists arrested for circulating video against Telangana CM; KTR questions Rahul on 'mohabbat ki dukaan'

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested two journalists on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in social media trolling against Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy.
The journalists arrested are Pulse News MD P Revathi and Pulse News reporter Bandi Sandhya.
Police had filed the FIR based on a complaint lodged by a Congress functionary VS Vamshi Kiran. He reportedly claimed that the video was defamatory and aimed at spreading false propaganda.
Kiran’s complaint, according to India Today, said the video, posted on X by the account @BrsSridhar, featured a provocative interview conducted by The Pulse TV channel’s journalist Revathi, where the interviewee allegedly made derogatory and abusive remarks against Reddy.
Speaking with the media, Additional Crimes of Police (Crimes &SIT), Hyderabad city P Viswaprasad claimed that the police have the evidence that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has funded them.
He said that that video, which has posted on social media, was shot in BRS party office in Banjara Hills.
During an interview, the individual made derogatory and abusive remarks against the Chief Minister, indicating a deliberate attempt by the Pulse TV channel to defame and spread false propaganda.
The police have registered the case under section 111, 61(2), 353(2), 352 of BNS and 67 of IT.
The two journalists have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. They will remain in custody until March 26.
Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the 'illegal' arrests of journalists Revathi and Sandhya.
The police action has been condemned by the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, K T Rama Rao (KTR).
Tagging Rahul Gandhi, he asked "Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan"?"
"Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime?," questioned KTR.
"Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt
Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech Mr.Gandhi," KTR pointed out.
Before the arrest, Revathi released a video statement, stating that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wants to “silence her.”
The News Minute recalled that Revathi was arrested under the previous BRS regime too for conducting a debate on entry of women in Sabarimala.
The Editors Guild of India has condemned the action of the Hyderabad police.
"The Editors Guild of India expresses grave concern over reports of the arrest of Hyderabad-based journalist Revathi Pogadadanda by the city;s cybercrime police early on Wednesday morning," a press statement said.
"Ms Pogadadanda was reportedly taken from her home, along with her husband, at the crack of dawn. It is believed that this action followed the publication of a video on her YouTube channel, in which a farmer criticized the state chief minister. Some reports also suggest that the video contained allegedly derogatory language and failed to meet ethical journalistic standards."
"Without commenting on the context of the video, the Guild urges the Telangana government to ensure that any action taken against journalists follows due process and upholds the principles of free expression and justice. The arrest of a journalist --particularly in a pre-dawn operation --raises serious concerns about the use of police force in such matters," the statement said, further urging the Telangana government to safeguard Pogadadanda's rights and personal safety.
(With inputs from ENS)