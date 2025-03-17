KCR should teach us how to earn Rs 1 lakh crore: Telangana CM

JANGAON: Asserting that he was ready for a debate on the Sriramsagar, Nagarjunasagar and Koilsagar irrigation projects, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday dared BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, and not any “petty and small leaders from the BRS who do not know anything”, to a face-off with him.
Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for various development projects and flagging off seven hired RTC buses for women’s SHGs, Revanth sharply criticised the previous BRS regime.
“The BRS regime burdened the state with Rs 8.29 lakh crore in 10 years. A staggering Rs 1.53 lakh crore is required just to service this debt in the form of interest payments. Had such a large amount been saved, we could have built houses for all. Farm loans could have been waived for 70 lakh farmers,” he said.
Recalling that KCR once claimed capsicum farming would generate huge profits, Revanth challenged the BRS chief to reveal the technique to farmers and also explain how he amassed Rs 1 lakh crore. “I am ready to send 1,000 young people to KCR’s farmhouse to learn these techniques,” he said.
Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth stated that it was constructed in KCR’s tenure but was damaged within three years. “Kaleshwaram project has now become the ‘Kuleshwaram project’,” he said.
Revanth reiterated that the state government pays KCR a monthly salary of Rs 3.92 lakh, yet he did not attend the Assembly.
Objecting to BRS leaders like T Harish Rao referring to KCR as the “father of Telangana,” Revanth thundered: “Who considers KCR the father of Telangana? Does this ‘father of Telangana’ even wake up without the smell of liquor? Konda Laxman Bapuji, Jayashankar and others qualify for this sobriquet. A person who looted lakhs of crores, is a liquor addict, and drained the state’s resources cannot be called the father of Telangana.”
‘Father of the nation lived in ashrams, KCR in palace’
Revanth made it clear that there should be no comparison between the “Father of the Nation” and the so-called “Father of Telangana”. “Liquor is banned in Gujarat, but here, KCR cannot wake up without the smell of liquor,” he said. “The Father of the Nation lived in ashrams, while KCR resides in a lavish farmhouse. There should be no comparison,” he asserted.
He stated that 1.5 crore women in the state had benefited from free RTC bus travel, with the government spending Rs 5,005 crore on the scheme. “Is it not true that 200 units of free power are supplied to 50 lakh families? Is that not true? Rs 20,610 crore in farm loans have been waived. We have filled 57,946 government posts. The government is striving to solve all problems in Telangana society,” he declared.
Earlier, the CM flagged off seven buses hired by TGSRTC from SHGs and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 800 crore in the Station Ghanpur constituency.
These projects include an Integrated Residential School costing Rs 200 crore, a 100-bed hospital at Rs 46 crore, an RDO complex at Rs 26 crore, Devadula Canal CC lining works at Rs 1.48 crore, BT roads at Rs 38 crore, Rs 5 crore for a degree college, Rs 24 crore for Tribal Welfare department roads and the construction of Banjara Bhavan, Rs 12 crore for five substations, Rs 250 crore for 5,000 Indiramma Houses and Rs 35 crore for CC internal roads in the constituency.
Budget to be downsized by Rs 70,000 crore: Revanth
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Budget presentation on March 19, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the 2024-25 Budget would be downsized by Rs 70,000 crore. He remarked that Congress had handed over a rich state to the BRS, but the BRS government had left behind a “bankrupt Telangana” for Congress.
“Despite this, we have tried to present a realistic budget. However, revenue collections fell short. We projected a budget of Rs 2.91 lakh crore for 2024-25, but the expected revenues did not materialise,” he said. Revanth, however, asserted that despite the revenue shortfall, the government had not halted any welfare or development activities.