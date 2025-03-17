KCR should teach us how to earn Rs 1 lakh crore: Telangana CM

JANGAON: Asserting that he was ready for a debate on the Sriramsagar, Nagarjunasagar and Koilsagar irrigation projects, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday dared BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, and not any “petty and small leaders from the BRS who do not know anything”, to a face-off with him.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for various development projects and flagging off seven hired RTC buses for women’s SHGs, Revanth sharply criticised the previous BRS regime.

“The BRS regime burdened the state with Rs 8.29 lakh crore in 10 years. A staggering Rs 1.53 lakh crore is required just to service this debt in the form of interest payments. Had such a large amount been saved, we could have built houses for all. Farm loans could have been waived for 70 lakh farmers,” he said.

Recalling that KCR once claimed capsicum farming would generate huge profits, Revanth challenged the BRS chief to reveal the technique to farmers and also explain how he amassed Rs 1 lakh crore. “I am ready to send 1,000 young people to KCR’s farmhouse to learn these techniques,” he said.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, Revanth stated that it was constructed in KCR’s tenure but was damaged within three years. “Kaleshwaram project has now become the ‘Kuleshwaram project’,” he said.

Revanth reiterated that the state government pays KCR a monthly salary of Rs 3.92 lakh, yet he did not attend the Assembly.

Objecting to BRS leaders like T Harish Rao referring to KCR as the “father of Telangana,” Revanth thundered: “Who considers KCR the father of Telangana? Does this ‘father of Telangana’ even wake up without the smell of liquor? Konda Laxman Bapuji, Jayashankar and others qualify for this sobriquet. A person who looted lakhs of crores, is a liquor addict, and drained the state’s resources cannot be called the father of Telangana.”