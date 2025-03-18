Telangana CM Revanth’s praise for BJP MLAs raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s apparent soft corner for BJP floor leader Alletti Maheshwar Reddy and MLA Payal Shankar during the discussion on the Bill in the Assembly proposing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) left them slightly embarrassed.

The CM has been on the offensive against the BJP, particularly Union minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, over the past week. However, when the Bill came up for discussion on Monday, he surprised many with his friendly remarks towards the BJP legislators.

Revanth even invited Maheshwar Reddy to sit on the treasury benches if he supported the Congress on the Bill and described Payal Shankar as a “good friend” and assured him that he would consider the points raised by him in the House.

He also referred to Payal Shankar’s influence within the BJP, noting his rapport with the prime minister himself. He added that Shankar could play a key role in securing funds for the state from the Centre.

This unexpected display of affection from the CM towards BJP legislators created moments of tension within the saffron camp, especially given the political rivalry between the Congress and the BJP at both the state and national levels.

His comments sparked a debate over whether he was attempting to put the BJP on the defensive, thereby moderating their criticism of the government and its perceived inability to fulfil its promises.

BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy did not hide his suspicion, stating that the chief minister was trying to put him on the backfoot to avoid confrontation with the government. He made it clear that he and the BJP would continue to hold the Congress government accountable and expose its failures.