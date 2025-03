HYDERABAD: Opposition to population-based delimitation emerged as the dominant stance at an all-party meeting convened in the Assembly Committee Hall on Monday. Chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former minister K Jana Reddy, the session aimed to collate cross-party perspectives on the contentious delimitation process.

However, sources said the state government refrained from presenting concrete proposals during the discussions.

While AIMIM, CPI, CPM and other parties attended the meeting, BRS and BJP were absent. BJP Legislative Party leader Aletti Maheshwar Reddy claimed their MLAs “received no invitation or instructions” to attend. Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the government provided “no clear agenda” in the invitations. “If the government itself lacks clarity, what is the point of collecting opinions?” he asked.

Stating that southern states should play a key role in shaping the government at the Centre, Vikramarka called for unity among all parties to oppose the delimitation and announced plans to draft an action plan after consulting all parties.