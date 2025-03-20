Telangana HC scrutinises HYDRAA for sparing rich, targeting only poor

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has come down heavily on HYDRAA, questioning its approach to dealing with encroachments.

The court faulted the agency for seemingly targeting only the poor and middle-class while turning a blind eye to illegal constructions by the affluent, political leaders and other influential people.

The bench remarked that HYDRAA should ensure uniform implementation of the law and examine whether regulations were followed in the construction of structures belonging to prominent individuals as well.

The court questioned HYDRAA’s selective enforcement, pointing out that while the houses of the poor and middle class were demolished with their images displayed in the media, similar actions were not seen against encroachments by the affluent. The court further inquired about the fate of government lands occupied by influential individuals in various locations, including Miyapur and Durgam Cheruvu.

The bench stressed that public interest would be truly protected only if justice was served equally to all.

Referring to the degradation of water bodies in Hyderabad, the court noted that the city, once home to over 2,000 lakes, now has less than 200. It stressed that earlier, special laws were in place to protect these water bodies.