Meenakshi to rely on her experience to streamline TPCC

HYDERABAD: AICC general secretary and Congress Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan has been closely monitoring the party’s state of affairs at both the state and grassroots levels, leveraging her personal network for insights. Sources indicated that she has utilised her longstanding connections from Madhya Pradesh to gather public sentiment regarding the Congress and the state government.

According to trusted sources, Natarajan has been engaging with activists from various sectors to regularly assess the party’s performance and public perception. Her appointment is said to have helped ease tensions within the party, fostering unity and addressing internal dissent.

Even before officially taking charge, Natarajan reportedly conducted a thorough evaluation of the party’s leadership, organisational situation, strengths and weakness, and other focus areas. She sought feedback on the performance of chief minister, ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs from individuals with over 30 years in the party.

Sources revealed that she reportedly inquired about the second-tier leaders and newly joined members, and also sought the opinions of dedicated party cadre. It was also stated that a third party informed her about gaps and negligence towards loyal Congress leaders. Additionally, younger leaders who have been vocal about party issues are reportedly unhappy. Some leaders who created a stir were given nominated posts, while genuine activists were overlooked, said sources.

Both before and after forming the government, the party reportedly prioritised “parachute leaders,” sidelining original leaders. A performance report presented to the leadership indicated that the government had not met the high command’s expectations, sparking internal debate.

Furthermore, leaders allegedly failed to effectively publicise the government’s initiatives. It is believed that the government’s achievements did not reach the public due to this reason.