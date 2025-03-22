Political circles abuzz after Telangana ministers Harish, Padma Rao meet CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Former ministers T Harish Rao and T Padma Rao on Friday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in his chamber in the Assembly premises, setting off rumour mills in political circles.

After the 30-minute meeting, the BRS leaders proceeded to the office of the Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao, where Harish clarified the purpose of their visit.

Harish explained that Padma Rao had invited him to meet the chief minister to submit a representation regarding pending infrastructure projects in Secunderabad, his constituency, including a high school, a junior college and a degree college.

He stated that these projects had been halted due to the model code of conduct since 2023. Padma Rao requested Rs 22 crore in special development funds and there was nothing more to the meeting, Harish told KCR.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Revanth discussed the request with Harish and Padma Rao and instructed his adviser, Vem Narender Reddy, to take appropriate action.