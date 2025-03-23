Delimitation: Fear unfounded, insists Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy repaeated his allegation that the opposition parties meeting in Chennai had more to do with diverting attention than delimitation. In a press statement, he accused the Congress, BRS, DMK, and Communist parties of misleading the public by creating unnecessary fear about alleged injustice to South India.

Kishan pointed out that the guidelines for delimitation have not yet been finalised, yet opposition parties are already spreading misinformation. “Their real agenda is not delimitation but spreading anti-BJP propaganda,” Kishan stated.

He claimed failures of opposition-ruled states, alleging that the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka are struggling with governance while the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been accused of corruption.

He also stated that BRS did not have the confidence to contest MLC elections.

The BJP state president also repeated the allegations levelled by the saffron camp against the Congress that it attempted to destabilise the nation and supporting the “Tukde Tukde Gang” in 2016 and also spreading false claims about constitutional amendments and reservation policies and was now using delimitation as its latest strategy.