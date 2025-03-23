KT Rama Rao wants more seats in Assemblies, not LS

HYDERABAD: Terming the proposed approach by the Centre for conducting delimitation as a threat to the future of southern states, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the current policy risks undermining the economic contributions of South Indian states, their governance achievements, and democratic representation.

He appealed to the Centre to reconsider its approach to avoid turning democracy into “authoritarian mobocracy,” while accusing the proposed policy of perpetuating decades of discrimination against the South.

Rama Rao was addressing the first Joint Action Committee meeting of southern states over delimitation.

Arguing that delimitation goes beyond merely adjusting parliamentary representation, he raised alarm that it could lead to the centralisation of funds and fiscal control, jeopardising the progress of southern states.

“India is a democratic nation, but it is also a federal union of diverse identities and cultures. We must not forget this. For decades, southern states have faced discrimination from the Centre. The current delimitation proposals will not only reduce our parliamentary representation but also inflict injustice across all sectors,” he said. Rama Rao expressed dismay that it would penalise southern states for their effective population control.

“Southern states do not deserve punishment; they deserve encouragement for their contributions to India’s growth,” he asserted.

Presenting alternatives to delimitation, Rama Rao suggested that instead of increasing parliamentary seats based solely on population, the Centre should maintain the current number of Lok Sabha seats while increasing seats in state Assemblies to improve governance efficiency.

“If the Centre’s goal is better governance and representation, it must explore alternatives that do not sow discord between states,” he urged. The BRS leader underscored that southern states contribute 36% to India’s GDP despite constituting only 19% of the population, proposing that the South deserves proportional representation in Parliament based on its economic output.

Later in the day, he told reporters: “History will not forgive us if we remain silent. Future generations will question our inaction.”