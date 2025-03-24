BRS slams Centre over tender to sell scrap in defunct Adilabad cement factory

ADILABAD: The BRS on Sunday alleged that the Central government has called for tenders to sell the scrap in the defunct cement factory, calling it an unhealthy development.

However, the BJP activists claim that the Centre has been taking measures to reopen the factory.

Apart from the pink party, members of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) and Sadhana Samithi also called the move unjust, stating that the development would be unfair to the people in the district.

The BRS alleged that before the Assembly elections, the BJP promised that the cement factory would be reopened and collected votes for it. “However, the party now looks forward to selling it as scrap. It is disappointing.”

Spanning over 772 acres, the cement factory has 170 acres of the township and 45 million tonnes of limestone available but the Centre is allegedly neglecting the industry.

Taking to X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated, “The previous BRS government took measures to reopen the factory, meeting Union Ministers — Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goel and others.”

Speculations are rife that the cement factory issue may affect the upcoming municipal elections.