Centre should consult states before delimitation: K Keshava Rao

HYDERABAD: Advisor to the government K Keshava Rao has demanded that the Union government proceed with delimitation only after consulting state governments. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Congress leader said that many states, particularly those in the south, are concerned that they will lose their due representation in Parliament.

But, he also expressed hope that representation from southern states would increase in Parliament. He stressed the need for political unity on the issue of delimitation.

“This is not just about the number of seats; it is about ensuring fair representation for all states in Parliament,” he said. Keshava Rao alleged that the BJP-led Union government was trying to increase the number of seats in states where the party is strong while neglecting southern states. “While the Union government is proposing seat increases in states like Assam and Jammu & Kashmir, it is ignoring the concerns of southern states,” he added.

He questioned BJP leaders about their alleged silence regarding the potential loss of representation for the southern states and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of completely disregarding federalism. “Due to the policies being pursued by the Union government, many states are losing their rightful share and constitutional rights,” he said.