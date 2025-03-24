CM Revanth Reddy to attend Bhadrachalam Sita Rama Kalyanam in April

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy confirmed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would attend the Bhadrachalam Sita Rama Kalyanam, scheduled for April.

During a review meeting held in Bhadrachalam on Sunday, Srinivasa Reddy instructed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the programme, emphasising the temple’s significance as “Dakshina Ayodhya.”

With crores of devotees expected to witness the grand event, the minister stressed the need for meticulous planning. He noted that the turnout this year is anticipated to surpass expectations, necessitating enhanced logistical support.

Earlier in the day, the minister inspected Mithila Stadium, the venue for the event and reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to temple development as a means of showcasing Telangana’s spiritual heritage. He directed officials to allocate necessary funds for land acquisition to expand the Mada streets, with the CM set to lay the foundation stone during his visit.

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees, Srinivasa Reddy instructed officials to provide water and buttermilk to counter the summer heat. He also emphasised the need for proper hygiene, efficient parking management and other logistical preparations. Additionally, he ordered the Medical and Health department to set up adequate first-aid centres while urging the fire and police authorities to maintain strict vigilance throughout the event.