Bird flu fuels mutton price rise in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Following the emergence of bird flu in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, chicken sales and prices have declined.

Due to high demand for haleem during Ramzan and fears of bird flu, mutton sellers have significantly raised prices. Mutton prices have soared from Rs 400-Rs 450 per kg in 2014 to Rs 1,000-Rs 1,100 per kg as of March 22.

Despite the previous BRS government’s Rs 11,000 crore sheep distribution scheme aimed at supporting shepherds and boosting sheep populations, prices remain high. Inflation, rising demand, and supply chain disruptions have outpaced the scheme’s benefits, officials said.

During the Covid-induced lockdown in 2020, mutton prices hit Rs 1,000 per kg, dropped to Rs 800 per kg in 2021, and surged again to Rs 950-Rs 1,050 per kg in 2024.

A concerning trend has emerged during festival seasons. Shepherds often withhold sheep older than a year, anticipating a price surge during Bakrid due to the demand for sacrificial animals. However, during Ramzan, when haleem is in high demand, market dynamics change.