Telangana to adopt Central Act to regulate organ transplantation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Assembly on Monday adopted a government resolution to adopt Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (Central Act No. 42 of 1994)”.

Adoption of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 (Central Act No. 42 of 1994) is aimed at regulating organ transplantation and preventing commercial dealings in human organs and tissues.

While the state government has a similar legislation -- Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1995 (Act No.24 of 1995), the Central Act was amended in 2011 regulating the transplantation of tissues of the human body and it now comprehensively addresses various aspects. It has been expanded to include human tissues in addition to organs, and establishment of state and national level bodies and increased penalties for violations. The adoption of Central Act will give the state the flexibility to enforce the 2011 amendments.

Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha introduced the resolution in the Assembly. “The resolution will be forwarded to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India for the necessary action,” he said.

The Central Act was initially enacted to regulate the removal, storage and transplantation of human organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes, while preventing commercial dealings in human organs. Though Telangana had its own legislation on this matter, the state has now decided that it is necessary to adopt the Central Act in its entirety, especially after its amendment in 2011, which included the regulation of tissue transplantation.

The objectives of the resolution are to regulate human organ and tissue transplantation to ensure ethical practices and prevent illegal commercialisation, to comply with national standards by adopting the Central Act, aligning Telangana’s regulations with those of other states, to take necessary measures to implement and enforce the provisions of the Act across the state.