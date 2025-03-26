'There will be no bye-elections in Telangana': CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that there would be no bye-elections in the state.
He made the statement while referring to Supreme Court’s case seeking disqualification of 10 party MLAs who had switched loyalties to the Congress from BRS while taking the cover of constitutionally guaranteed immunity to the proceedings of the Legislative bodies against judicial scrutiny.
He was speaking in the State Legislative Assembly on the eve of passing Appropriation Bill 2025-26.
He said that the State government’s focus is on welfare and development, and certainly not on the bye-elections.
“Honourable Speaker, sir, through you, I wanted to make it clear that the members need not be worried about bye-elections as it will be conducted. It will not be conducted even if they (BRS) want bye-elections for their seats. It will not happen even if their members turn sides” he said.
Invoking the defections that occurred during the BRS regime, he said that there is no change in the justice, Speaker's office, Constitution, and ruling and opposition parties; then how could there be a bye-election.
“As per the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, previous precedents, and parliamentary conventions, there will be no bye-elections. The same traditions and conventions followed by the first and second Assembly would be followed,” he said.