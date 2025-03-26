'There will be no bye-elections in Telangana': CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that there would be no bye-elections in the state.

He made the statement while referring to Supreme Court’s case seeking disqualification of 10 party MLAs who had switched loyalties to the Congress from BRS while taking the cover of constitutionally guaranteed immunity to the proceedings of the Legislative bodies against judicial scrutiny.

He was speaking in the State Legislative Assembly on the eve of passing Appropriation Bill 2025-26.

He said that the State government’s focus is on welfare and development, and certainly not on the bye-elections.