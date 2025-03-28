We govern with wisdom, not vindictiveness: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that BRS leaders would have ended up in the Cherlapally Central Prison, where he was lodged over the drone flying issue in 2020, had he resorted to vindictive politics.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the chief minister recalled his “pathetic” plight in prison and how he was harassed for 16 days, while accusing the then BRS government of resorting to vindictive politics.

The chief minister intervened during the discussion on Appropriation Bill 2025–26 in the Assembly, in response to allegations of the government resorting to vindictive politics.

“If this government really decided to resort to vindictive politics, you [BRS leaders] would not have an opportunity to speak freely as per your whims and fancies by rising from your seats in the Assembly today. You would have been in Cherlapally Central Jail’s detention cell where I was lodged without permission to meet anyone. But my government hasn’t done any vendetta politics in the last 15 months,” the CM said.

Revanth said that he was arrested in a case related to flying a drone, which attracts a fine of Rs 500. He said that a station bail should have been granted in such cases, but the then BRS government sent him to jail and lodged him in a prison where Naxalites, terrorists and notorious criminals are lodged.

“It was a very tiny space of seven feet, of which 3.5 feet is a sleeping space, and the remaining a toilet. They didn’t even turn off the lights, which attracted insects and lizards. Out of fear, I didn’t even sleep during the night for 16 days. I used to sleep under a tree on the jail premises. I literally didn’t get to meet a single person for 16 days,” he said.

The CM offered to arrange a visit for the legislature members to Cherlapally prison to see the conditions where he was lodged.

He also recalled how he languished in jail in the vote-for-note case, when he was not even allowed to attend a family function.

“I went to my daughter’s Lagna Patrika function from jail and returned immediately to prison right after the event,” the chief minister said.