400 acres of land belong to state, not University of Hyderabad, says Telangana govt

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday said the 400 acres of land over which the student groups of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) are holding protests belong to it and that the students are being misled by some political leaders and realty groups.

The land issue, however, got complicated as the UoH Registrar contradicted the government's claim that the boundary of the land in question was finalised.

The 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli where the government plans to undertake development, including setting up IT park, borders UoH land.

Meanwhile, the UoH Students Union, in a social media post, said it is consulting various stakeholders regarding its next course of action.

The union held a protest on Sunday after noticing deployment of police and earthmovers at the land and police detained over 50 students who were released late in the day.

Police said two persons, including a PhD scholar and an alumnus of the UoH, were arrested in connection with Sunday's protest after a case was registered against them for allegedly provoking the mob, obstructing officials from performing their duties among others.

The student groups and environmental activists are opposing the government's proposal to undertake development at the land, including auction, citing environmental conservation concerns.

The students claim that the land includes the Mushroom Rock area near UoH's East Campus.

The opposition BJP and BRS on Monday hit out at the Congress government over the "green murder" and the police action against the students.