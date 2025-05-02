CM Revanth Reddy seeks Congress high command’s guidance on holding talks with Maoists

HYDERABAD: FavoUring the idea of holding talks with Maoists, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought the advice and stand of the Congress high command. According to sources, the CM wrote a letter to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on the matter.

It may be recalled that a delegation led by Peace Dialogue Committee convener Justice Chandra Kumar recently met with the CM, urging him to take the initiative in facilitating talks between the Maoists and the Centre. Following that meeting, the CM approached the party high command for guidance.

Sources stated: “The CM has written to Kharge seeking the party’s stand. He also sought advice and direction on how to proceed.” The letter reportedly included references to past experiences, including the 2004 talks held with the then People’s War group in united AP.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the CM said: “Our intention is to hold talks. However, we will take an official decision only after discussing the issue with the party high command.” He emphasised that dialogue is a core part of the Congress party’s ideology, adding, “We believe dialogue is the only solution to any problem.”