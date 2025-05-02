Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to form GoM for caste census; highlights Telangana as role model

HYDERABAD: Following the Union government’s decision to conduct a caste census across the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the Centre to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) and an expert committee.
He proposed that the committee consult with state governments, political parties and stakeholders to decide on the roadmap for the census.
He also called on the Centre to collect information from states that have already conducted caste census and to use that data to formulate a comprehensive framework.
“The state government is ready to cooperate with the Centre and share our experience and data,” he said adding, “Telangana has become a role model for the rest of the country in this regard.”
Speaking to reporters at his residence on Thursday, Revanth pressed the prime minister to clarify when the Centre would initiate and complete the caste census process. He emphasised the need for consultation with the state governments and political parties over potential challenges. He suggested that the entire process be completed within a year.
Revanth underlined that once the Union government conducts the caste census, the resulting data will become standardised and authenticated. He said: “In the absence of national data, state data will be a standard. But if the Centre comes forward with new data, it will take precedence,” he stated.
The chief minister recalled that during the UPA regime, efforts were made to conduct a nationwide caste census and a report was prepared. However, in the past 11 years, the BJP-led Union government had not taken any steps in that direction.
Rahul described caste census as ‘X-ray of the society’: Revanth
Revanth said: “Rahul Gandhi had assured the Congress-ruled states to conduct a caste census, describing it as the ‘X-ray of the society.’ In line with his promise, we have successfully carried out the census in a transparent manner,” the chief minister said, expressing appreciation to Rahul Gandhi for pushing the caste census.
He explained: “After conducting the caste census in Telangana, we passed a resolution urging the Centre to carry out a nationwide caste census. Subsequently, we held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. In response to the mounting pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now decided to conduct a caste census across the country. We appreciate the Centre for taking this move.”
The CM added that the state government has constituted a committee led by Justice Sudarshan Reddy to study the census and recommend measures to ensure social justice. “Our goal is to ensure real benefits reach the poor and marginalised,” he said.
Reacting to criticism from BJP leaders in the state, he remarked: “They are upset because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now adopting my policies. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay don’t seem to know what Modi is thinking.”
He pointed out that the BJP has opposed the caste census until recently, and only due to political compulsion has it changed its stance.
CM writes to kharge for view on maoists
Favouring the idea of holding talks with Maoists, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought the advice and stand of the Congress high command. According to sources, the CM wrote a letter to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on the matter.
It may be recalled that a delegation led by Peace Dialogue Committee Convener Justice Chandra Kumar recently met the chief minister, urging him to take the initiative in facilitating talks between the Maoists and the Centre. Following that meeting, the CM approached the party high command for guidance