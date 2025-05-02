Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to form GoM for caste census; highlights Telangana as role model

HYDERABAD: Following the Union government’s decision to conduct a caste census across the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the Centre to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) and an expert committee.

He proposed that the committee consult with state governments, political parties and stakeholders to decide on the roadmap for the census.

He also called on the Centre to collect information from states that have already conducted caste census and to use that data to formulate a comprehensive framework.

“The state government is ready to cooperate with the Centre and share our experience and data,” he said adding, “Telangana has become a role model for the rest of the country in this regard.”

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Thursday, Revanth pressed the prime minister to clarify when the Centre would initiate and complete the caste census process. He emphasised the need for consultation with the state governments and political parties over potential challenges. He suggested that the entire process be completed within a year.

Revanth underlined that once the Union government conducts the caste census, the resulting data will become standardised and authenticated. He said: “In the absence of national data, state data will be a standard. But if the Centre comes forward with new data, it will take precedence,” he stated.

The chief minister recalled that during the UPA regime, efforts were made to conduct a nationwide caste census and a report was prepared. However, in the past 11 years, the BJP-led Union government had not taken any steps in that direction.