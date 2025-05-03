Caste survey was developed through consultative, transparent process: CWC backs Telangana model

HYDERABAD: The CWC strongly urged the Centre to adopt the Telangana model for the national caste census. The endorsement followed detailed discussions during the CWC meeting held here on Friday and attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“In Telangana, the design of the caste survey was developed through a consultative and transparent process, with the active involvement of civil society, social scientists and community leaders.

Rather than being a closed bureaucratic exercise, it was open to public input and scrutiny. The CWC strongly urges the Union government to adopt a similar approach for the national caste census,” the resolution read.

Revanth briefed the CWC on the modalities and methodology of the survey conducted by his government.

Telangana’s caste survey can be a blueprint for nation: CWC

The CWC commended the Telangana government’s execution of the caste survey, describing it as a participatory and scientifically grounded initiative that could serve as a blueprint for the national exercise.

The Congress further offered to extend help to the Centre in shaping credible, scientific and participatory models for conducting the caste survey and designing the framework that reflects the values of consultation, accountability and inclusiveness.