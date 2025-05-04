BRS revamp on cards: KCR to lead, BC leader for state chief?

HYDERABAD: Following its recent silver jubilee celebrations, the BRS cadre is eagerly awaiting a comprehensive revamp of the party’s executive council at all levels. They are now anticipating the formation of a full-fledged organisational committee, including appointments for national president, state president, working president and other key roles.

According to party sources, former chief minister and current party president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is likely to be unanimously re-elected as the national president of the BRS — similar to how Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu continues to hold the top post in his party. They suggest that KCR is planning to appoint a strong BC leader with a significant community presence as the president of the BRS state unit.

Sources further said the ruling Congress has appointed a BC leader as its state unit president and also made him an MLC. Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to name a BC leader to head its state unit. With the Congress gaining political mileage from its recent BC census and the BJP-led Union government announcing a nationwide BC caste census, sources say KCR is keen to strengthen his party’s support among BCs by appointing a BC leader as the state president—a strategy earlier adopted by Chandrababu Naidu.

However, discussions are intensifying over the roles of prominent leaders like KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, and K Kavitha — especially if the state presidency goes to a new face.

A senior party leader indicated that KCR is considering appointing three to four working presidents to reflect social representation and involve the younger generation from various communities.

There is speculation that Rama Rao may be appointed as secretary general of either the national or state unit.

The leader also stated that there is a significant tussle between Rama Rao and Kavitha over the state president post. However, KCR is likely to accommodate both in key roles — with Rama Rao possibly being appointed as secretary general of the national unit and Kavitha as secretary general of the state unit.