Telangana sizzles as temperature crosses 45°C mark again

HYDERABAD: The state recorded a surge in the maximum temperatures on Saturday, after a gradual drop over the last few days, with the mercury levels crossing the 45°C mark for the second time this summer after April 23.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.4°C was recorded in Nizamabad, followed by 45.2°C at Nirmal and 45°C at Adilabad, as per a Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) report.

The maximum temperatures also soared above 40°C in all the 30 mandals of Hyderabad, with the highest temperature of 41.6°C being recorded at Uppal, Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills and Musheerbad.

The IMD said the north south trough from Punjab to North Kerala now runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood to South Tamil Nadu across Gujarat , Maharashtra, interior Karnataka at 0.9km above mean sea level, while another East-West trough runs from the upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood to North Odisha across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Orange alert for thunderstorms in TG districts

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in the districts of Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal till May 7.

Additionally, yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and gusty winds of 30-40 KMPH for other districts including Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri till May 7.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 26°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Southerlies/South-Westerlies with wind speeds around 04- 08 kmph.