26,000 aspirants brave heat to write NEET in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET (UG)) 2025 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

In Telangana, a total of 72,507 candidates registered for the exam, which was held across 190 centres from 2 pm to 5 pm. In Hyderabad alone, 26,609 students appeared at 62 designated centres.

Candidates began arriving as early as 10 am, and despite the scorching heat, parents waited outside the centres for over four hours while their children wrote the exam. Entry into the exam halls was allowed from 11 am to 1.30 pm. The paper comprised 180 questions: 45 each from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

Mixed reactions

The Physics section drew criticism from many students for being unusually tough. “Physics was definitely the most challenging section. It took me more time than any of the others,” said Yashwita from Vidya Nagar.

Madiha Parveen from Gudimalkapur, who was attempting NEET for the third time, said, “Compared to last year, this year’s paper was harder. I just hope I clear it.”

However, others had a more positive experience. First-time aspirant Haveela from Secunderabad described the paper as moderate. “I managed to finish on time and was satisfied with my attempt,” she said.

R Sireesha from Wanaparthy was visibly elated after the exam. “I am very happy with how it went. The question paper was balanced, and I completed it well within time,” she said.

Several students travelled from other districts, including Karimnagar, to appear for the test in Hyderabad.