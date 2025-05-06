Hyderabad man died of heart attack, not dog bite: Police

HYDERABAD: Following reports about the death of a 35-year-old man, allegedly inflicted by a dog bite, Madhura Nagar police have clarified that the victim, D Pavan Kumar, died of heart failure. Inspector Md Shakeer Ali said the victim was suffering from a respiratory condition and had recently been discharged from a private hospital.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at Pavan’s house and found him lying bleeding and unresponsive, with visible dog bite marks. “He had no pulse when we arrived.

We observed bite injuries on his body, and it was suspected that the death was caused by them,” said Shakeer, adding, “However, the doctors who performed the postmortem confirmed that he died of heart failure, when the heart ruptured and blood clotted. The bite marks were inflicted posthumously.”

Pavan was a native of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a cashier at a private company.