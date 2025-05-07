BJP MP Eatala asks CM to quit for failing Telangana people

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Tuesday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of insulting Telangana and its people in an attempt to cover up his inefficiency and administrative failure.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office here, Rajender pointed out that Telangana earned Rs 30,000 crore in tax revenue in 2014. Urging Revanth to not blame the state to target a political rival, he demanded that the CM apologise to the people of Telangana and resign from his port for “mismanaging the administration and failing the state”.

The MP further alleged that the current government has taken loans amounting to Rs 1.3 lakh crore and warned against portraying Telangana as a debt-ridden state. He demanded that the government immediately release pending dearness allowance (DA) and other dues to employees and pensioners.

Questioning the CM’s statements about the state’s financial health, Rajender noted that Telangana generates Rs 20,000 crore in monthly revenue and is not a poor state.