Telangana High Court nullifies HCA appointments

The court ruling followed a writ petition filed by HCA vice-president Sardar Daljeet Singh, joint secretary T Basava Raju, ICA male representative RA Swaroop, and ICA female representative Vanka Roma Singh-members of the HCA Apex Council. The petitioners argued that the appointments were made in violation of HCA’s bye-laws, rules, and regulations.

In a noteworthy aspect of the judgment, the court directed that the honorarium paid to appointees-listed as respondents 7 to 16, including Venkatesh Prasad, Himani Yadav, Mamata Kanojia, Arjun Hoysala, Sabyasaachi, Rajshekar Shanbal, Hyderabad Ranji coach Vineet Saxena, Shravanti Naidu, and BR Suvarna Laxmi-be recovered from the personal accounts of the HCA’s president, secretary, treasurer, and CEO. The court explicitly stated that these amounts must not be recovered from HCA’s funds.

The petitioners highlighted that the appointments, including the agreement with Venkatesh Prasad made on August 30, 2024, were carried out without the mandatory approval of the HCA Apex Council. Prasad had been appointed on a consultancy basis with a remuneration package of `75 lakh per annum.