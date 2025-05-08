CM Revanth, Kishan, KCR hail Operation Sindoor

HYDERABAD: Cutting across party lines, political leaders hailed the efforts of the Indian armed forces for successfully launching Operation Sindoor, striking terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the ghastly terrorist attacks in Pahalgam Lauding the efforts of armed forces, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy posted on X: “As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor”.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi posted a video on X with a hashtag #OperationSindoor, raising slogan: “Pakistan Murdabad... Bharat Zindabad”.

BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said in a statement: “As an Indian, I am proud of the military prowess displayed by the Indian Army. Terrorism and extremism in any form, in any country, only harms and does not benefit the world’s humanity. Terrorism must end.”

Asaduddin Owaisi asked his party MLAs, corporators, and booth presidents, especially from Chandrayanagutta and Karvan Assembly segments, to participate in the Operation Abhyas. He said that Pakistan must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens.

“Pakistan’s terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed,” he said in his post on X and concluded saying ‘Jai Hind!’

In his post on the microblogging site, Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said: “Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Har Har Mahadev Jai Hind #OperationSindoor” .

Pahalgam martyrs avenged

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “Operation Sindoor — precise, ruthless, & unforgiving. When India strikes, it’s swift and sure. Our forces hit where it hurts. Pahalgam martyrs avenged. Mess with India, pay the price. Proud of our brave hearts! Mera Bharat Mahaan. Jai Hind!”