HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lead a rally from Secretariat to Necklace Road at 6 pm on Thursday, in solidarity with the Indian Army. Ministers, important leaders and top officials of the state government will take part in the rally.

The chief minister held an emergency meeting, following Operation Sindoor, here on Wednesday where he said that the state should send a message that they are with the Indian Army. “There is no room for politics at this juncture,” he asserted.

He directed the officials to cancel leaves of all employees working with emergency departments and foreign trips of bureaucrats and ministers with immediate effect.

All the employees, top bureaucrats and ministers should be available to the people, he made it clear.

The CM warned that stern action would be taken if any government employee posted any inappropriate comments on social media platforms.

Those who peddle false news would be punished and the officials would take measures ensuring cyber security, Revanth warned.

Spl cell in TG to curb fake news

A special cell would be set up to curb fake news, he said and directed the officials to provide a toll-free number to address the concerns of people round the clock and connect all CCTV cameras in the city to the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

He also directed the officials to take into custody citizens from Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries living illegally in the state and stringent action against those who disturb law and order.

Stressing the need for setting up of a dedicated communication network at the Command Control Centre, the chief minister called for keeping ready sufficient quantities of blood units at blood banks and emergency medicines. He also asked officials to gather information relating to the availability of beds at all private hospitals. He said that the officials should ensure availability of sufficient food stocks.