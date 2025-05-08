Leopard killed in accident on NH-44 in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: A three-year-old male leopard was killed after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on NH 44 near Chandrayanpally under Indalwai forest range in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Forest officials suspect the leopard was attempting to cross the road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle, sustaining fatal head and body injuries. The animal died on the spot due to heavy bleeding.

According to B Sanjai Goud, forest range officer (FRO) of Indalwai and Nizamabad North Range in-charge, the NH patrolling team noticed the accident and alerted the forest authorities. Officials arrived, shifted the carcass to the Thirmanpally nursery and conducted a postmortem.