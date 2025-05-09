Panel looking into demands of employees: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Stating that the Telangana government was in forefront in meeting the needs of its employees, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday revealed that a committee, comprising officials, was formed to look into their demands.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for the Khammam Medical College building, he said that no one needs to worry about the state government’s commitment to employee welfare as assured by CM A Revanth Reddy.

Expressed his ire over the “false propaganda” being spread by the BRS and BJP leaders, Vikramarka said that though the state’s financial situation not so sound, welfare schemes worth `70,000 crore are being implemented without placing any additional financial burden on the public.

“Salaries of the government employees are being paid on the first of every month,” he said, adding that the chief minister has conveyed the message that “it will take time to address employee’ grievances”.

Criticising the previous BRS regime, the deputy CM said: “The previous government left the state in a debt burden of `7 lakh crore. It never paid salaries to government employees on time. Unlike the BRS regime, which instilled fear among employees and neglected development and welfare, our government is focused on people’s welfare.”

“Those who lost power and now staying in luxury farmhouses and expensive homes, are making baseless statements. But our government doesn’t serve rulers or elites. It’s a people’s government dedicated to public welfare,” he said.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha, meanwhile, said that the state government was implementing several significant initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services, particularly in Khammam district.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that `637 crore funds have been allocated for developing infrastructure in state-run schools and distribution of uniforms and textbooks to students.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that establishment of a nursing college in Khammam district will help in meeting the growing demand for trained healthcare professionals.