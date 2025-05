HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called on police and administrative officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to manage situations that may arise in a war-like environment.

Addressing a high-level meeting of officials on Friday, Vikramarka instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to organise rallies at district headquarters involving people from all sections of society to foster a spirit of nationalism. He also emphasised the importance of conducting awareness programmes accordingly.

Highlighting the threat posed by misinformation, Vikramarka stressed the need for constant monitoring of social media to curb the spread of false propaganda on sensitive issues. He directed officials to take stringent action against those spreading fake news.

He further advised that people should be alerted 24 hours in advance about potential emergencies and that mock drills should be conducted regularly. He instructed that leaves of employees working in critical emergency departments be cancelled, ensuring their availability at their respective headquarters.

To strengthen preparedness, Vikramarka called for the installation of siren alert systems across Hyderabad and recommended procuring the necessary equipment wherever needed.

Tight security at RGIA, DRDA: CS

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao briefed the meeting, stating that civil defense mock drills have already been conducted as per the Central government’s directives. He informed that strict security measures have been enforced at defence equipment manufacturing locations and that notices have been issued to hospitals to install prominent red plus signs on building rooftops.

Ramakrishna Rao also explained that emergency fund mobilisation and public alert protocols, as instructed by the Central government, are being implemented effectively at the ground level.