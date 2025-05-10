Revanth donates month salary for Armed Forces

The NDF, established in 1962, is dedicated to supporting the welfare of Armed Forces personnel and their families through voluntary contributions.

Responding swiftly to the CM’s call, TPCC chief and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud announced that he too would contribute his one-month salary. He urged all MLAs, MLCs, and MPs from the party to demonstrate solidarity with soldiers.

“Let us rise above politics for the nation. #OperationSindoor. Jai Hind!” Goud said.

Chamala also donates salary

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy welcomed the initiative, stating, “Nice initiative @revanth_anumula @TelanganaCMO @Bhatti_Mallu garu. I will also contribute my one-month salary and request my fellow MPs to do the same in #Loksabha and #Rajyasabha. #NationalDefenceFund.”

MLC Addanki Dayakar also expressed enthusiasm, announcing that he would contribute his first salary towards the cause. He called upon legislators from all political parties to donate at least one month’s salary to support the Armed Forces.