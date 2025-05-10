Telangana HC raps officials for mistreating visually challenged employees

HYDERABAD: Justice Bhimapaka Nagesh of the Telangana High Court came down heavily on officials of the Department for Welfare of Disabled, expressing displeasure over the mistreatment of visually challenged employees, who have been battling a prolonged legal fight for justice.

Justice Bhimapaka Nagesh was hearing a petition filed in 2017 by a group of visually challenged employees, alleging that they were unjustly dismissed from their jobs. The petitioners have been fighting a legal battle for over eight years, enduring immense hardship due to official negligence.

Voicing strong indignation, Justice Nagesh remarked that “the disabled are not victims, but the officials are the real blind.”