Ceasefire or not, we shouldn’t spare terrorists: AIMIM chief Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday strongly criticised the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, questioning the government’s decision to allow a foreign leader to announce it and raising concerns about the future of India’s internal security and foreign policy.

As long as Pakistan uses its territory for terrorism against India, there can be no permanent peace. #Ceasefire or no ceasefire we must pursue the terrorists responsible for #Pahalgam attack,” said Owaisi.

He expressed solidarity with the armed forces, stating, “I have always stood by the government and our forces against external aggression. This will continue.” He paid tribute to Army jawan M Murali Naik and ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa, and offered prayers for civilians killed or injured in the recent conflict.

While welcoming the potential relief a ceasefire might bring to residents in border areas, he said: “The past two weeks have shown that India is strongest when united — our enemies only gain when we are divided.”

I have some questions, and I hope the government will clarify:

1. “I wish our PM @narendramodi had announced the ceasefire rather than the President of a foreign country. We have always been opposed to third party intervention since Simla (1972). Why have we now accepted it? I hope the Kashmir issue will not be internationalised, as it is our internal matter.

2. Why are we agreeing to talk on a neutral territory? What will be the agenda of these talks? Does the United States guarantee that Pakistan will not use its territory for terrorism?

3. Have we achieved our aim of deterring Pakistan from carrying out future terror attacks? Was our goal to get a Trump-brokered ceasefire or was it to bring Pakistan to such a position that it would not even dream of another terror attack?

4. We must continue the international campaign to put Pakistan in the FATF grey list.