Pada Puja performed to the parents of three soldiers in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: In a display of respect and gratitude, a traditional Pada Puja ceremony was performed to the parents of three soldiers from Tripuraram village, Nalgonda district, on Saturday.

The event was organised by local public representatives and youth. The soldiers are currently serving in different parts of the country: Nagiri Sridhar, serving in the Pune Battalion; Padishala Mahesh, with the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir and Boddu Anjaneyulu, serving in the AOC (Army Ordnance Corps) in Assam.

Pada Puja is a traditional practice of washing and honouring the feet of revered individuals. The community came together to appreciate the steadfast dedication of these soldiers and their families to the nation’s defence.