90 per cent of tourists cancel North India trips due to tension at border

HYDERABAD: After the Pahalgam massacre and escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, tourists are cancelling or postponing their summer vacation plans.

Travel agencies and frequent travellers report that destinations like the North East, Kashmir, and other popular vacation spots are currently deemed unsafe. The Indian government has also issued an advisory urging tourists to avoid travelling to border states due to the prevailing tensions.

Travel agency sources indicate that destinations such as Srinagar, Leh, Manali, Shimla, Gangtok, Darjeeling, Jaipur, and Udaipur are typically high in demand during summer. However, over 90 percent of tourists have cancelled their trips, while 5 to 10 percent have postponed their plans, awaiting resolution of the current tensions. A small percentage of travellers are opting for southern destinations like Goa, Coorg, Munnar, and Chikmagalur.

Holiday company representatives say that cancellations also extend to border states and Union Territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep due to the war-like situation. Besides, some travellers are delaying short international trips, citing concerns over potential flight disruptions or restrictions in countries affected by the India-Pakistan conflict.

Papili Bharat Reddy, founder and CEO of Gogaga Holidays Pvt Ltd, told TNIE that the majority of domestic tourists have cancelled their summer plans to destinations like Srinagar, Shimla, Manali, Gangtok, Leh, and Kashmir following the Pahalgam incident. A small fraction has postponed their trips until the situation stabilises. Papili Bharat added that travellers are also hesitant to visit certain Indian islands and border states. Instead, domestic tourists are exploring international destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Japan, Baku, and Bali.

K Amruth Kumar, an advocate from Hyderabad, said that he had planned a trip to Leh and Manali three months ago, but he now has cancelled it due to the current situation. He is now considering a vacation in Vietnam or another international destination.