BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri holds puja for soldiers amid India-Pakistan conflict

The Nizamabad MP said US President Donald Trump’s intervention, along with requests from other countries, had led to appeals for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
MP Arvind Dharmapuri seeking blessings at the Hanuman Mandir Sarangapur in Nizamabad, where prayers were offered for the good health of Indian Army soldiers deployed at the borders.
NIZAMABAD: In the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, and the ensuing tension between India and Pakistan, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said the Union government was taking decisions keeping in mind the situation both within and outside the country.

He was speaking to reporters after participating in a special puja at Hanuman Mandir Sarangapur in Nizamabad, where prayers were offered for the good health of Indian Army soldiers deployed at the borders.

The Nizamabad MP said US President Donald Trump’s intervention, along with requests from other countries, had led to appeals for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. “Very soon, the government will begin discussions with Pakistan,” he said.

Arvind said India has always preferred peace, and that many sections of people in Pakistan, too, do not want war.

“However, there are reports of Pakistan’s ISI having links with terrorist groups,” he said, adding that the Union government was framing its responses based on the prevailing situation in both countries.

