Ready to clear BJP’s doubts on caste survey: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday alleged that the BJP had brought down governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand after they launched an exercise to conduct caste surveys.

Countering BJP MP K Laxman’s claims on the caste survey conducted in Telangana, he asserted that the Congress government was keen on providing proportional representation.

In a statement released here, Prabhakar said that Telangana government has conducted the socio-economic, education, employment, political and caste survey as per Rahul Gandhi’s idea of proportional representation — Jitni Abadi Utna Haq.

Strongly asserting that they have done the survey in the most scientific manner, he demanded the Centre to approve Bills pertaining to enhancement of BC reservations to 42 per cent.

The minister said that the Congress government has done its duty of passing the Bills at state level, and it is the responsibility of the BJP to ensure Centre approves it. He said that the state government was ready to clear the doubts of BJP leaders over the survey.